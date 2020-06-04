Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Telecom Argentina SA (Symbol: TEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.77, changing hands as high as $9.95 per share. Telecom Argentina SA shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.57 per share, with $18.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.