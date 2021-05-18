Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TENB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.44, changing hands as high as $40.96 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $27 per share, with $58.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.32.

