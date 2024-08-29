Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TECH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.37, changing hands as high as $73.73 per share. Bio-Techne Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TECH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TECH's low point in its 52 week range is $51.79 per share, with $85.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.63. The TECH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

