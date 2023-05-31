Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TEAM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.46, changing hands as high as $173.66 per share. Atlassian Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $113.855 per share, with $300.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.32.

