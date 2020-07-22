Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TDY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $334.47, changing hands as high as $341.19 per share. Teledyne Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDY's low point in its 52 week range is $195.34 per share, with $398.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $334.43. The TDY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.