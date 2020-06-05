Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TDG

In trading on Friday, shares of TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $498.32, changing hands as high as $537.56 per share. TransDigm Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDG's low point in its 52 week range is $200.06 per share, with $673.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $503.87. The TDG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

