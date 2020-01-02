Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.55, changing hands as high as $56.57 per share. Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.59 per share, with $59.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.52.

