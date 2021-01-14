Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TCP

In trading on Thursday, shares of TC PipeLines, LP (Symbol: TCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.99, changing hands as high as $31.22 per share. TC PipeLines, LP shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCP's low point in its 52 week range is $18 per share, with $44.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.

