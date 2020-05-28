Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TCMD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (Symbol: TCMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.34, changing hands as high as $53.57 per share. Tactile Systems Technology Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCMD's low point in its 52 week range is $29.47 per share, with $71.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.