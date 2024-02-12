Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TBT

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: TBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.81, changing hands as high as $33.89 per share. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TBT's low point in its 52 week range is $26.57 per share, with $44.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.59.
