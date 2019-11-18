Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TARO

In trading on Monday, shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Symbol: TARO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.46, changing hands as high as $91.45 per share. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TARO's low point in its 52 week range is $72.97 per share, with $109.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.