Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TAN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Solar ETF (Symbol: TAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.23, changing hands as high as $47.36 per share. Invesco Solar shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.83 per share, with $74.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.77.

