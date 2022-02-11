Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TALO

In trading on Friday, shares of Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.31, changing hands as high as $12.88 per share. Talos Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TALO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.57 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.80.

