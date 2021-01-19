Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TAL Education Group (Symbol: TAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.31, changing hands as high as $68.60 per share. TAL Education Group shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.24 per share, with $83.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.30.

