Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TAK

In trading on Monday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (Symbol: TAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.86, changing hands as high as $15.07 per share. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.17 per share, with $17.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.03.

