Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TAC

In trading on Friday, shares of TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.39, changing hands as high as $6.62 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.63 per share, with $8.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.59.

