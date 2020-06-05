Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TA

In trading on Friday, shares of TransAlta Corp (TSX: TA.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.58, changing hands as high as $8.74 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.32 per share, with $11.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.70.

