Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SYKE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: SYKE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.64, changing hands as high as $34.67 per share. Sykes Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 17.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYKE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.12 per share, with $38.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.56.

