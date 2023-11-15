Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SYBT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.55, changing hands as high as $47.87 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYBT's low point in its 52 week range is $36.93 per share, with $75.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.96.

