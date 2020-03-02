Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SUSA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (Symbol: SUSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.42, changing hands as high as $127.84 per share. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUSA's low point in its 52 week range is $112.99 per share, with $141.8396 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.69.

