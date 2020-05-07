Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SUB

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.55, changing hands as high as $106.61 per share. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUB's low point in its 52 week range is $97.45 per share, with $108.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.53.

