Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of STORE Capital Corp (Symbol: STOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.59, changing hands as high as $34.69 per share. STORE Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STOR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.02 per share, with $37.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55.

