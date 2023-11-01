Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STLD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.23, changing hands as high as $109.35 per share. Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLD's low point in its 52 week range is $90.549 per share, with $136.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.02. The STLD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

