Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.20, changing hands as high as $44.74 per share. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.955 per share, with $57.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.