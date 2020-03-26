Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STAA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.06, changing hands as high as $32.67 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading up about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.7001 per share, with $42.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.