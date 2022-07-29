Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STAA

In trading on Friday, shares of Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.46, changing hands as high as $81.08 per share. Staar Surgical Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAA's low point in its 52 week range is $49.55 per share, with $163.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.70.

