Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.17, changing hands as high as $58.49 per share. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ST's low point in its 52 week range is $52.30 per share, with $65.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.55.

