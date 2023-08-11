Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSRM

In trading on Friday, shares of SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.00, changing hands as high as $15.05 per share. SSR Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSRM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.78 per share, with $17.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.