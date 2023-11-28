Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSNC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.17, changing hands as high as $56.26 per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSNC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.61 per share, with $64.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.