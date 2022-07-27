Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SSL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sasol Ltd. (Symbol: SSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.20, changing hands as high as $21.38 per share. Sasol Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.745 per share, with $28.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.35.

