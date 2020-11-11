Markets
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRNE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.95, changing hands as high as $7.24 per share. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SRNE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.45 per share, with $19.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.55.

