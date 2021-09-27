Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRCL

In trading on Monday, shares of Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.17, changing hands as high as $70.22 per share. Stericycle Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCL's low point in its 52 week range is $61.625 per share, with $79.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.14.

