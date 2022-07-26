Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRCE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.50, changing hands as high as $47.79 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $42.29 per share, with $52.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.