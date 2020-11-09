Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRC

In trading on Monday, shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.14, changing hands as high as $35.54 per share. Spirit Realty Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.37 per share, with $54.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.94.

