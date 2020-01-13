Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SQM

In trading on Monday, shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (Symbol: SQM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.35, changing hands as high as $30.27 per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.71 per share, with $45.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.58.

