Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.31, changing hands as high as $68.00 per share. Square Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $54.4101 per share, with $83.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.60.

