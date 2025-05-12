Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPYX

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (Symbol: SPYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.06, changing hands as high as $47.81 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYX's low point in its 52 week range is $39.59 per share, with $50.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.46.

