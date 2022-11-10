Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPYV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.99, changing hands as high as $39.16 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPYV's low point in its 52 week range is $34.1699 per share, with $42.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.05.
