Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (Symbol: SPY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $404.29, changing hands as high as $405.44 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPY's low point in its 52 week range is $348.11 per share, with $479.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $405.90.
