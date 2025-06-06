Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPXL

In trading on Friday, shares of the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF (Symbol: SPXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.55, changing hands as high as $159.98 per share. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXL's low point in its 52 week range is $87.08 per share, with $190.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.65.

