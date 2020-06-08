Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPWR

In trading on Monday, shares of SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.60, changing hands as high as $8.94 per share. SunPower Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.03 per share, with $16.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.92.

