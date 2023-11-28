Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPTS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.88, changing hands as high as $28.91 per share. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.58 per share, with $29.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.91.

