Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPTM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (Symbol: SPTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.10, changing hands as high as $52.40 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTM's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $56.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.42.

