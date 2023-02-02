Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPTL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.54, changing hands as high as $31.64 per share. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTL's low point in its 52 week range is $26.87 per share, with $40.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.53.

