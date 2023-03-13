Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPTI

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: SPTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.76, changing hands as high as $28.91 per share. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPTI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.55 per share, with $30.8894 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.82.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: OSAT Insider Buying
Funds Holding GSG
PKW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.