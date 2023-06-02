Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPSM

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.79, changing hands as high as $37.86 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.73 per share, with $42.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.90.

