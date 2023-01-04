Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.54, changing hands as high as $33.23 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.14 per share, with $53.3105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.02.
