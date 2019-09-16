Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPPI

In trading on Monday, shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.47, changing hands as high as $9.75 per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPPI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.22 per share, with $21.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.