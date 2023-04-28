Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPMD

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: SPMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as high as $43.65 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPMD's low point in its 52 week range is $38.21 per share, with $47.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.57.

