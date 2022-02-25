Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPLV

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.51, changing hands as high as $64.15 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Low Volatility shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.62 per share, with $68.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.81.

